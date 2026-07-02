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No reburials and with a filter for candidates: how the Pantheon law will work

22:18, 2 July 2026
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There will be no automatic reburials.
No reburials and with a filter for candidates: how the Pantheon law will work
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As reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, on July 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle and in full the draft law No. 15360 initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskнy regarding the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon. This decision effectively launches the creation of a place of memory, a place of strength, a place where the state and all Ukrainians can honor not only famous political figures or military personnel but also those who promoted the Ukrainian language, culture, and science.

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The Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy noted that this is not about simply "transferring graves."

Therefore, there will be no automatic reburials.

"The grave of Taras Shevchenko in Kaniv or Lesya Ukrainka in Kyiv are our separate national places of memory. The list of people to be honored will not be determined by one person or one body. It will be prepared by an advisory commission involving historians, representatives of culture, the field of national memory, and the public. The final decision will be made by the Verkhovna Rada as an annex to the law, and it will also require the President's signature," the Rada stated.

Additionally, the law provides safeguards: in particular, reburial is possible no earlier than 20 years after death, so that such decisions are not emotional but balanced.

Also, persons who have convictions for crimes against national security, peace, and international law and order, or who fall under the restrictions of laws on decommunization and decolonization, cannot be honored in the Pantheon.

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