The data retention period in the Register of Corrupt Officials may be reduced to one year: what the bill proposes

In Ukraine, the rules for storing information in the Register of Corrupt Officials may be changed, limiting it to one year — the relevant bill was supported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

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In Ukraine, the rules for storing data in the Register of Corrupt Officials may be changed. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech supported the government bill No. 15346 and proposed that the specialized Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommend the Verkhovna Rada adopt it as a basis.

The decision was made during a regular Committee meeting, where members of parliament considered four current legislative initiatives.

The bill concerns the "Amendment to Article 59 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Prevention of Corruption' regarding the establishment of the retention period for information about disciplinary liability of an individual for committing corruption or corruption-related offenses in the Unified State Register of persons who committed corruption or corruption-related offenses."

As reported by 'Judicial and Legal Newspaper', the purpose of the bill is to establish a retention period in the Unified State Register of persons who committed corruption or corruption-related offenses for information about disciplinary liability for such offenses. The initiative was developed taking into account international standards and recommendations in the field of anti-corruption, as well as the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

The authors explain the need for legislative changes by the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of "Sytnyk v. Ukraine" dated April 24, 2025, which became final on July 24, 2025. In this decision, the Court found a violation of Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms due to the inclusion of the applicant's name in the Register without a clear legal procedure for its removal after the completion of the administrative penalty, constituting a disproportionate interference with the right to respect for private life.

The bill proposes to establish that information in the Register about the disciplinary liability of an individual for committing a corruption or corruption-related offense will be stored for one year.

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