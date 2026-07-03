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When Ukrainian Statehood Day is Celebrated in 2026: History of the Holiday, Why the Date Changed, and Whether It Will Be a Day Off

07:52, 3 July 2026
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On July 15, Ukraine will celebrate Ukrainian Statehood Day — we explain why the holiday was moved, whether it will be a day off, and what significance it holds.
When Ukrainian Statehood Day is Celebrated in 2026: History of the Holiday, Why the Date Changed, and Whether It Will Be a Day Off
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Every year in Ukraine, Ukrainian Statehood Day is celebrated — a state holiday intended to remind people of the centuries-old history of Ukrainian state-building, its continuity, and its inseparable connection with modern independent Ukraine. Although the holiday is relatively new, its date has already changed.

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Ukrainian Statehood Day was established by a decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 24, 2021. Initially, it was celebrated on July 28 — the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus-Ukraine and the memorial day of the equal-to-the-apostles Prince Volodymyr the Great.

However, after the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church switched to the Revised Julian calendar in 2023, the date of honoring Prince Volodymyr shifted to July 15. Consequently, it was decided to move Ukrainian Statehood Day as well.

On June 28, 2023, the President submitted the corresponding bill to the Verkhovna Rada, noting that changing the date is one of the steps toward rejecting the Russian historical legacy and the symbols and calendar dates imposed by it. On July 14, 2023, the parliament supported this initiative, officially establishing the celebration on July 15.

In peacetime, Ukrainian Statehood Day is an official day off. At the same time, during martial law, an additional day off is not granted, so the holiday remains a working day.

Ukrainian Statehood Day is intended to emphasize that Ukrainian statehood has a history of over a thousand years, originates from Kyivan Rus, and is an important component of national identity. In the conditions of full-scale war, this holiday has also become a symbol of the struggle for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and resilience.

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