Death toll in Kyiv after massive Russian attack rises to 23

85 people were injured, search and rescue operations continue in the capital.

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The number of victims of the massive Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv has increased. As of now, 23 people have been reported dead, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

On the night of July 2, Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine, with the capital as the main target. According to the latest data, 85 people were injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, so the death toll may rise as people continue to be found under the rubble.

Several multi-story residential buildings, warehouse facilities of enterprises in various districts of Kyiv, more than 20 educational institutions, and a hospital were seriously damaged as a result of the attack.

According to the Air Forces, Kyiv was the primary direction of the attack. 28 ballistic missiles were launched at the capital, and the strike was characterized by the massive use of ballistic weapons and rocket drones.

Specifically, Russia used four Zircon anti-ship missiles, 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, and four guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69.

Preliminary information indicates 25 ballistic missiles (including Zircons) and 12 strike drones hit 33 locations. Additionally, debris from shot-down UAVs was recorded at 18 more locations.

It is added that on July 3, a Day of Mourning was declared in Kyiv – all entertainment events in the city are prohibited.

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