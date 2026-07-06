Nighttime Russian Attack Caused New Power Outages: List of Regions

Ukrenergo reported which regions were left without power after the nighttime Russian strike.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased due to the cold weather, but the energy system continues to suffer from the consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather. Ukrenergo reported new power outages in several regions following the nighttime shelling of Ukraine.

The company noted that as a result of the Russian attack, civilian energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. By morning, new power outages were recorded in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Where the security situation permits, emergency restoration work is already underway.

At the same time, electricity consumption continues to decline. As of 09:30 AM on July 6, it was 13.8% lower than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason was a significant drop in air temperature, which reduced the use of air conditioners. The daily consumption peak on July 5 was also 8.7% lower than a week earlier.

Ukrenergo recommends, if possible, to shift the use of energy-intensive electrical appliances to the period from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, when solar power plants operate most efficiently.

Separately, energy specialists reported the consequences of bad weather. Due to a thunderstorm and strong wind gusts in the Sumy region, 58 settlements were left completely or partially without electricity. Repair crews are already working to restore damaged power lines.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.