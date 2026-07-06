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Military personnel attempted to sell a truckload of weapons worth over 2 million UAH — SBI disrupted the scheme

15:55, 6 July 2026
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During the arrest, over 700 ammunition rounds, about 1.2 tons of plastic explosive, and four units of anti-tank weapons were seized.
Military personnel attempted to sell a truckload of weapons worth over 2 million UAH — SBI disrupted the scheme
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The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to three military servicemen who, according to the investigation, tried to sell a large arsenal of weapons and explosives, including over a ton of explosive material.

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According to the investigation, the scheme was detected at the preparation stage and stopped in time. The arrest took place directly during the loading of weapons into the truck.

During investigative actions, over 700 ammunition rounds, about 1.2 tons of plastic explosive, and four units of anti-tank weapons were seized. The total value of the seized items exceeds 2 million UAH.

Three military servicemen were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of ammunition and explosives committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The court imposed preventive measures: two were placed in custody with the possibility of bail, and one was placed under 24-hour house arrest.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, SBI employees uncovered two schemes of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions. In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement detained a former law enforcement officer from Donetsk region who, according to the investigation, organized the illegal sale of firearms through acquaintances. He was caught attempting to sell a Kalashnikov assault rifle with ammunition for 4,500 USD.

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