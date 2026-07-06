A bill on checking the sole housing of vulnerable citizens before sale or alienation is being prepared in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce a mandatory check by social protection authorities before any alienation of the sole housing of socially vulnerable citizens to protect them from losing their homes due to debts, fraud, and enforcement proceedings.

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In Ukraine, it is planned to strengthen the protection of the sole housing of socially vulnerable categories of citizens from loss due to debts, enforcement proceedings, fraudulent schemes, or ill-considered transactions. To this end, a bill is being prepared that will provide a new control mechanism before the alienation of such property.

In particular, it is proposed to introduce a mandatory check by social protection authorities before eviction, sale, or other alienation of the sole housing. This was reported by the Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Protection.

They noted that every year in Ukraine thousands of pensioners, persons with disabilities, elderly single citizens, and servicemen risk losing their sole housing due to debts, fraudulent schemes, enforcement proceedings, or ill-considered transactions.

The Committee emphasized that sometimes even a small or artificially created debt, including for utility services, is enough for a bank or other claimant to obtain alienation of an apartment or house through the court. This problem is especially acute for people who physically cannot defend their rights in court, have no family support, require constant care, as well as servicemen who are at the front.

It is reported that current legislation does not sufficiently protect such persons. Formally, the sole housing is protected only in certain cases, for example, with a small amount of debt. At the same time, in practice, executors, notaries, and state registrars often do not verify the real social status of the person and the consequences of depriving them of housing. This can lead to homelessness, deterioration of health, premature death, and additional burden on the social protection system.

The Committee added that the bill proposes to introduce a mandatory check by social protection authorities before any alienation, eviction, or sale of the sole housing of a vulnerable person. It is envisaged that a person will not be able to lose housing without an individual assessment of their situation and without alternative housing provision.

Moreover, the Committee on Social Policy believes that if state bodies or local self-government bodies take care of such persons, their property should not be alienated in favor of other persons, as often happens, including at an undervalued price.

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