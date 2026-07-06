A foreigner suspected of murder, who had been hiding from Interpol for over 20 years, was detained in Kyiv

In Ukraine, the suspect used two Ukrainian passports under different surnames.

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In Kyiv, a 53-year-old citizen of Armenia, who had been on Interpol's international wanted list for over 20 years, was detained. According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the detention took place as part of an investigation into the activities of a group involved in the illegal possession of firearms, explosives, and explosive devices in the capital of Ukraine.

Since 2005, the man had been internationally wanted at the request of the Republic of Armenia. He was sought for committing a number of serious crimes, including intentional murder, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, and forgery of documents.

According to the investigation, in Ukraine he used two Ukrainian passports under different surnames. One of the documents states that the man was born in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in Simferopol. The second passport was issued in the name of a resident of the Zakarpattia region who died in 2012.

The court decided to arrest the detainee for the purpose of further extradition to Armenia.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, in Lublin, Poland, law enforcement detained a 45-year-old Ukrainian citizen who escaped from a prison in Belgium in August 2025, where he was serving a sentence for murder.

The investigation established that the crime occurred in May 2015 at a parking lot on a highway during a meeting related to a financial operation in the field of drug smuggling. According to law enforcement, the Ukrainian stabbed a Lithuanian courier several times, who died from the injuries sustained.