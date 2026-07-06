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Pensioners can use transport for free — does the benefit apply to trains

16:49, 6 July 2026
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Ukrainian pensioners can use only suburban electric trains, trams, trolleybuses, and city route buses for free.
Pensioners can use transport for free — does the benefit apply to trains
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After retirement, Ukrainians have the right to a number of social benefits, including free travel on public transport. At the same time, there are certain restrictions in the field of railway transportation: the possibility of free travel depends on the type of transport.

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According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 354 "On free travel for pensioners on public transport," pensioners can use only suburban electric trains for free. Tickets for long-distance trains must be paid in full — no special discounts are provided for this category of passengers.

Certain categories of passengers can also enjoy benefits on railway transport:

  • Children aged 6 to 14 receive a 25% discount on domestic train travel. Children from large families have the right to free travel on suburban electric trains upon presentation of the appropriate certificate.
  • Full-time students can purchase tickets with a 50% discount. This applies to reserved-seat cars on long-distance trains, regional trains of the second and third classes, as well as suburban electric trains. To receive the benefit, a student ID must be presented.
  • People with disabilities use suburban electric trains for free. Also, from October 1 to May 15, they and their accompanying persons can purchase tickets for long-distance trains with a 50% discount.

Pensioners also have the right to use city surface transport — trams, trolleybuses, and city route buses — for free. To confirm the right to travel, a pension certificate must be carried. At the same time, this benefit does not apply to the metro and taxis.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, pensioners in Ukraine can count on a wide range of state support — from monthly pension supplements to benefits on transport, utilities, and medicines. The amount of pension payments may increase depending on age. The first stage of increase is provided after reaching 65 years — for those whose pension is below the established level.

Citizens who continue to work after retirement do not lose their right to benefits. They can still use free travel and tax relief.

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