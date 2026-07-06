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The Military Law Enforcement Service may be granted the right to investigate AWOL and desertion – the SBI awaits the Rada's decision

16:21, 6 July 2026
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The SBI proposes to grant the Military Law Enforcement Service the right to conduct pre-trial investigations of cases involving AWOL, desertion, insubordination, and other crimes.
The Military Law Enforcement Service may be granted the right to investigate AWOL and desertion – the SBI awaits the Rada's decision
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The Director of the State Bureau of Investigations, Oleksiy Sukhachov, stated that he expects support from the Verkhovna Rada for a bill that will grant the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the right to conduct pre-trial investigations of certain military crimes.

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What powers are proposed to be granted to the Military Law Enforcement Service

Sukhachov reported that the SBI proposes to grant the Military Law Enforcement Service the right to conduct pre-trial investigations.

"Our proposal is as follows: to grant the Military Law Enforcement Service the right to pre-trial investigation. This can easily be done within the existing staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without increasing funding," Sukhachov told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, this initiative can be implemented within the current staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without additional funding.

The SBI Director noted that the updated pre-trial investigation body will be able to investigate criminal offenses related to unauthorized absence from a unit, desertion, insubordination, and some other crimes.

Who will conduct the investigation

As explained by Sukhachov, it is proposed to form a staff of servicemen who have legal education and experience working in operational or investigative positions in law enforcement agencies.

It is also proposed that the Military Law Enforcement Service investigate crimes committed by servicemen who do not hold officer ranks.

The bill is already under consideration by the relevant committee

Oleksiy Sukhachov reported that the relevant bill is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Activities.

He emphasized that support for this initiative is important for the state and public security, so the SBI expects a positive decision from the parliament.

According to the Bureau Director, the adoption of the bill will become one of the elements of the military justice system.

Sukhachov opposed the creation of military courts

At the same time, the SBI Director stated that he does not support the idea of creating military courts, which is being discussed in the parliamentary committee.

In his opinion, the creation of such courts would require significant financial expenses for forming the staff, technical support, and other organizational needs. In addition, he drew attention to the existing shortage of judges in the courts.

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