Is it necessary to visit a family doctor after a private clinic to arrange a sick leave

It depends not on whether the clinic is private or public, but on the doctor's authority.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Many Ukrainians still believe that to arrange an electronic sick leave after treatment at a private clinic, they need to separately visit a family doctor or another medical professional from a state or communal institution.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that this is a common myth. The right to issue a medical conclusion on temporary incapacity for work, based on which an e-sick leave is created, depends not on the ownership form of the medical institution or the presence of a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine, but on whether the doctor meets the legal requirements.

Who can issue a medical conclusion on temporary incapacity for work

The right to issue a medical conclusion on temporary incapacity for work (MCTIW) is defined by the Procedure for issuing medical conclusions on temporary incapacity for work.

According to it, the MCTIW is issued by the attending physician who:

provides medical care to the patient;

has conducted an examination of temporary incapacity for work;

holds a position stipulated by the Procedure;

has the appropriate medical specialty.

Thus, a doctor from a private clinic or a doctor practicing as an individual entrepreneur has the same authority to issue MCTIW as a doctor from a state or communal institution, if they meet the established requirements.

Is it necessary to visit a family doctor after a private clinic

The Ministry refuted another common claim.

If a patient receives treatment at a private medical institution, they do not need to visit a family doctor or another doctor from a communal institution solely to arrange a medical conclusion on temporary incapacity for work.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that if the treatment is provided by a doctor who, according to the Procedure, has the right to issue MCTIW, that doctor must create the medical conclusion based on the results of the examination, treatment, or rehabilitation.

Does a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine affect the issuance of an e-sick leave

The Ministry also reminded that the Licensing Conditions for conducting medical practice require all licensees to register in the electronic health system (ESOS) and ensure the entry of electronic medical records defined by law as mandatory.

These records include electronic medical conclusions on temporary incapacity for work.

These requirements equally apply to state, communal, and private healthcare institutions, as well as to doctors practicing as an individual entrepreneurs. At the same time, the presence or absence of a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine does not affect the obligation to issue MCTIW.

What this means for patients

If medical care is provided by a doctor from a private clinic or an FOP doctor who has the necessary authority according to the law, that doctor must issue the medical conclusion on temporary incapacity for work. There is no need to refer the patient to another doctor solely for the purpose of arranging this document.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, Google News SUD.UA Google News SUD.UA, as well as our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.