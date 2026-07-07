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Lost Combatant Certificate or Military ID — How to Restore Documents

16:33, 7 July 2026
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If documents are submitted by a representative, it is additionally necessary to provide a power of attorney and an identity document.
Lost Combatant Certificate or Military ID — How to Restore Documents
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Losing a combatant certificate or military ID is not an obstacle to further use of the documents, as they can be restored. The procedure involves applying to authorized bodies with the necessary set of documents.

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As explained by the Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, the restoration of documents for servicemen and persons of the rank and command staff is carried out by the security and defense sector body in which they serve or served.

Volunteers who received the status of a combatant by decision of the interdepartmental commission of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine should apply to the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Documents can be submitted directly to the Ministry for Veterans Affairs or through the nearest Administrative Services Center (ASC).

To restore the combatant participant certificate, it is necessary to submit:

  • an application in free form;
  • a copy of the passport;
  • a copy of the registration number of the taxpayer's account card (RNOKPP/TIN);
  • a 3×4 cm photo;
  • an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans;
  • the certificate to be replaced, if it has been preserved.

If documents are submitted by a representative, it is additionally necessary to provide a power of attorney and an identity document.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine clarified the issue of establishing ownership rights (use) when documents are lost.

A duplicate document can be issued by a notary or a local government body. To obtain it, a written application must be submitted personally or through a representative by power of attorney to the relevant authority. In case of loss or damage of a document certified or issued by a notary or an official of a local government body, a duplicate of the lost document is issued upon a written application of the persons. The issuance of a duplicate of the lost or damaged document is carried out by the state notarial archive.

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