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Will There Be a Fuel Shortage in Ukraine – Yuliia Svyrydenko Made a Statement After a Meeting with Market Operators

20:48, 7 July 2026
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The Prime Minister stated that the country has the necessary reserves, and the authorities are working to protect the fuel infrastructure.
Will There Be a Fuel Shortage in Ukraine – Yuliia Svyrydenko Made a Statement After a Meeting with Market Operators
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Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported that a coordination meeting took place with the participation of oil product market operators and all relevant agencies regarding the stable supply of fuel to Ukraine. The priority was set on the needs of frontline communities.

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According to the head of government, Russian strikes on gas stations are becoming a systemic challenge to the safety of people and the functioning of fuel infrastructure.

At the same time, Svyrydenko noted that the necessary volumes of fuel are currently available in the country, and there is no shortage.

According to her, the government is proactively implementing a set of measures that should continue to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of fuel for citizens, businesses, security and defense forces, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

Separately, during the meeting, additional measures were identified to enhance the safety of gas stations in regions under constant threat of Russian attacks.

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