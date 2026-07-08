Artificial Intelligence Proposed for Use in Checking Public Procurement and Officials' Declarations

Artificial intelligence systems can analyze tenders, asset declarations, and detect suspicious patterns.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to start an experimental project to implement artificial intelligence systems in the work of government bodies for automated detection of corruption risks. A corresponding petition has been registered addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The author believes that using modern technologies will reduce the influence of the human factor, increase transparency in the use of budget funds, strengthen control over public procurement and officials' asset declarations, and also contribute to the digital transformation of public administration amid the country's reconstruction and European integration.

Why it is proposed to introduce artificial intelligence

The petition text No. 41/010270-26ep states that the implementation of advanced technologies is one of the key factors in ensuring transparency in Ukraine's reconstruction processes and the realization of the European integration course.

The document's authors emphasize that to overcome corruption risks and minimize the human factor's influence, public administration requires systemic digital transformation involving artificial intelligence systems.

In their opinion, AI technologies can analyze large volumes of information in real time, detect hidden connections and anomalies in state registers, public procurement, and officials' asset declarations.

What solutions are proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers

The government is urged to adopt a resolution to launch an experimental project on implementing artificial intelligence systems for anti-corruption monitoring of government institutions' activities.

It is also proposed to instruct the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Ministry of Economy and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, to develop unified technical requirements for integrating AI models into a number of state systems.

How AI is proposed to be used in Prozorro

One of the integration directions is the Prozorro electronic procurement system.

It is expected that AI systems will be able to automatically detect before contract signing:

related procurement participants;

anomalous pricing;

discriminatory conditions in tender documentation.

The author believes this will allow for faster detection of potential corruption risks during procurement.

Why AI is proposed to be integrated into the declarations registry

Another direction is to integrate artificial intelligence into the Unified State Register of Declarations.

The petition authors propose using technologies for automated monitoring of declarations and comparing officials' lifestyles with their officially declared incomes.

IT specialists and international experts are proposed to be involved in algorithm development

The petition separately proposes involving leading Ukrainian IT specialists, relevant public organizations, and international experts in developing the technical task.

The author believes this will ensure the independence of algorithms, their cybersecurity, and trust in the system's results.

What results the petition authors expect

The petition author believes that digitalization of anti-corruption monitoring using artificial intelligence tools will provide continuous control over the use of budget funds and financial aid from international donors.

Additionally, in his opinion, implementing such a project will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's reputation as a country actively implementing modern digital technologies in public administration.

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