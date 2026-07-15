Scandal Surrounding the New 2000 UAH Banknote: NBU Promises Font Change

The NBU stated that the inscription of the 2000 UAH banknote denomination will be changed.

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After the presentation of the new 2000 UAH banknote, the National Bank of Ukraine was accused of using an unlicensed font.

According to designer Bohdan Hdal, the new bill again uses the Bickham Script font with an unofficial Cyrillic adaptation, which he describes as pirated.

The designer claims that this Cyrillic version of the font was created by a Russian designer, whereas Adobe's official Cyrillic version of Bickham Script only became available in 2016.

On 15 July, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyi, stated that the denomination inscription would be changed.

"When we presented the banknote featuring Vasyl Stus, I said he is a moral absolute. Words have consequences.

A discussion arose within the professional community regarding the calligraphy of the denomination; its style is associated with a font adaptation once made by a Russian designer. One could argue about glyphs and licences. Legally, we are sound. But I asked myself another question: can a banknote featuring a person killed by Russia have even a shadow of association with the Russian Federation? The answer is obvious.

Therefore, we have reached the only correct decision. The denomination inscription will be changed," he said.

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