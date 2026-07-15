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Sending Parcels to the USA via Ukrposhta: New Processing Rules Effective from 24 July

19:10, 15 July 2026
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What will change for those sending parcels to the USA, and which innovations will take effect on July 24.
Sending Parcels to the USA via Ukrposhta: New Processing Rules Effective from 24 July
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Ukrainians sending goods to the USA will soon need to process international shipments according to new regulations. The administration of US President Donald Trump is changing the customs clearance procedure for parcels, which means exporters will face new requirements for declaring goods. However, some of these innovations are positive: the threshold value for shipments processed under a simplified procedure is significantly increased for businesses. Ukrposhta has stated that it prepared for these changes in advance and will update its systems before they come into effect.

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New US Rules for Parcels: When They Will Take Effect

According to Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smiliansky, the new rules will take effect from 24 July.

Ukrposhta will update its own information systems on 21 July, ensuring that all parcels sent to the USA after this date will be processed according to the new customs procedures.

He recommended processing all international shipments to the USA through the Ukrposhta personal account, as senders will immediately be able to see the amount of customs payments there.

What Changes the USA is Introducing for International Shipments

The main change will be the discontinuation of the single 10% duty rate.

Instead, the duty rate will now depend on the product category.

In addition, each shipment will require a 10-digit commodity code from the UKT ZED (TN ZED).

Positive Change for Businesses

Smilyansky noted that alongside the new requirements, the USA is increasing the threshold value of shipments that can be processed under the simplified procedure.

This is increasing from $800 to $2,500 USD.

According to him, this opens additional opportunities for Ukrainian sellers exporting goods to the USA.

How Parcels to the USA Will Be Processed

Ukrposhta recommends processing all shipments to the USA through the personal account.

Meanwhile, post offices will temporarily accept only gift parcels without prior online processing while the system is being refined.

The rules for gifts remain unchanged:

  • The duty-free limit is $100 USD.

  • One sender can send up to five such parcels.

Separately, Smilyansky noted that changes have recently been occurring not only in governments but also in customs legislation. According to him, after Ukrposhta helped clients adapt to exports to European Union countries, the administration of US President Donald Trump decided to change the rules for exporting parcels to the USA as well.

 

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