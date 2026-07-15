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Volodymyr Zelensky Announces Personnel Rotations Among Ukrainian Ambassadors

18:10, 15 July 2026
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Discussions are currently underway regarding personnel changes in Ukraine's diplomatic corps.
Volodymyr Zelensky Announces Personnel Rotations Among Ukrainian Ambassadors
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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that personnel changes in the diplomatic corps may take place soon, with an update to part of the composition of Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.

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The Head of State made this statement during a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Zelenskyy, he is discussing the issue of personnel rotations with the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Serhii Kyslytsia, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha.

"We will now discuss with the First Deputy, Mr Kyslytsya, and, of course, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Sybiha, the pool of Ukrainian ambassadors in other countries who will be replaced," the President said.

However, Zelenskyy did not specify which diplomats are planned to be replaced or when these personnel decisions might be made.

 

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