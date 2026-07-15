Volodymyr Zelensky Announces Personnel Rotations Among Ukrainian Ambassadors

Discussions are currently underway regarding personnel changes in Ukraine's diplomatic corps.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that personnel changes in the diplomatic corps may take place soon, with an update to part of the composition of Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.

The Head of State made this statement during a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Zelenskyy, he is discussing the issue of personnel rotations with the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Serhii Kyslytsia, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha.

"We will now discuss with the First Deputy, Mr Kyslytsya, and, of course, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Sybiha, the pool of Ukrainian ambassadors in other countries who will be replaced," the President said.

However, Zelenskyy did not specify which diplomats are planned to be replaced or when these personnel decisions might be made.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.