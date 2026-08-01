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Mobilization Without Job Loss: Is the Position Retained, What Happens to Salary and Taxes

07:05, 1 August 2026
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What will happen to the workplace, salary, work experience, and the status of individual entrepreneurs during military service.
Mobilization Without Job Loss: Is the Position Retained, What Happens to Salary and Taxes
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After mobilization or signing a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citizens do not lose their labor rights.

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Legislation provides a number of guarantees that help protect their labor relations, ensure social rights, and avoid negative consequences for entrepreneurial activities.

This includes, in particular, the preservation of the workplace, specifics of monetary provision during service, benefits for individual entrepreneurs, and the inclusion of the service period in work experience.

Preservation of the workplace during military service

Mobilized citizens, as well as servicemen serving under contract, retain their workplace and position for the entire period of military service. This guarantee applies regardless of the form of ownership of the enterprise, institution, or organization.

After demobilization, the employee has the right to return to their previous position or another equivalent one.

How service is paid during mobilization

During the period of military service, the employer is not obliged to pay the employee a salary.

Instead, the serviceman receives a monthly monetary allowance, which includes a salary grade, payments for military rank, length of service, specifics of service, as well as additional rewards provided, in particular, for participation in combat operations.

What benefits do mobilized individual entrepreneurs have

Individual entrepreneurs and other self-employed persons who were mobilized or signed a contract for military service are exempt from paying most taxes and submitting reports about themselves during the service period.

At the same time, the status of the individual entrepreneur is retained. If tax debts or fines were accrued during the service, the legislation provides for the possibility of their cancellation or payment without penalties within the established deadlines after demobilization.

Is military service counted towards work experience

The period of military service is counted towards the total and continuous work experience.

In addition, this time is included in the length of public service, as well as in the length of work in the specialty, which is important for the realization of labor and social rights after the completion of service.

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