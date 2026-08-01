Worked Only Two Months: When the Employer Is Obliged to Provide Full Annual Leave

For part-time employees, the law provides an exception that allows them to receive full leave earlier.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Employees working part-time often face the question of whether they can take annual leave simultaneously at both their main job and their part-time job, particularly if they have not yet completed six months of service. The legislation provides a specific guarantee for such situations: an employer cannot refuse to grant full annual leave solely on the grounds of insufficient length of service at the enterprise.

When a Part-Time Employee Can Receive Full-Length Leave

If a part-time employee has worked for only two months but takes annual leave at their main job during the same period, the employer is obliged to grant them full annual leave.

This constitutes one of the legal exceptions allowing annual leave to be granted before an employee has continuously worked for six months in their first year of employment. In essence, in such cases, the leave is granted "in advance."

Legal Provisions

This right is enshrined in paragraph 14 of part seven of article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves."

The provision states that, in the first year of employment, full-length annual leave shall be granted at the employee’s request before the expiry of the six-month continuous work period if it coincides with leave at their main place of work.

Can the Employer Refuse?

The State Labour Service stresses that, in such a situation, the employer has no right to refuse a part-time employee annual leave or to grant it only proportionally to the actual time worked.

This means that if an employee has worked for only two months, the employer cannot limit the leave to that period. The legislation guarantees the part-time employee the right to take full annual leave simultaneously with leave at their main job.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.