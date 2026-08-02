Cars from the USA may be allowed to operate without replacing rear turn signals: what is being proposed

For cars from the USA and Canada, it is proposed to change the rules of operation in Ukraine.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to allow the use of cars with factory-installed red rear turn signals, manufactured for the US and Canadian markets. The initiators of the changes believe that the current requirements for mandatory use of yellow rear turn signals create additional difficulties for owners of such cars, may contribute to corruption risks, and complicate their registration, passing technical inspection, and use for passenger transportation.

A corresponding petition has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for amendments to the Traffic Rules, DSTU standards, and technical regulations. The author proposes legalizing the use of factory rear lighting of American and Canadian cars without the need for re-equipment.

The appeal notes that a significant part of the Ukrainian vehicle fleet consists of cars manufactured for the US and Canadian markets according to FMVSS No. 108/DOT standards, which provide for the use of red rear turn signals.

At the same time, current DSTU requirements effectively allow only yellow turn signals. According to the author, this has led to a formal procedure where owners temporarily install so-called "Euro lighting" before certification, initial registration, or mandatory technical inspection, and after obtaining the necessary documents, they return the factory-installed lights. It is claimed that this practice does not affect road safety but creates grounds for abuse.

It is also noted that due to ambiguous law enforcement, the patrol police periodically fine drivers of cars with red rear turn signals. At the same time, owners of such vehicles often appeal the rulings in courts, which, according to the author, leads to additional burden on the judicial system and budget expenses.

Problems for carriers and restrictions for the car market

Special attention is drawn to difficulties for drivers using American cars in passenger transportation. As stated in the initiative, due to the factory design of the rear lighting, they may be refused mandatory technical inspection and documentation for taxi work. According to the author, this complicates the legal activity of carriers and encourages some of them to operate outside the official sector.

The appeal also emphasizes that current requirements complicate the import and certification of new car models from the North American market, which are not officially represented in Europe. According to the author, this narrows the choice for buyers and hinders the development of the automotive market.

Risks of self-re-equipment

The author of petition No. 41/010427-26ep also warns that constant re-equipment of factory lighting often involves interference with the car’s wiring. This can lead to malfunctions, short circuits, fogging of lights, and disruptions in electronic systems.

It is noted that legislation in the USA and Canada allows the use of both yellow and red rear turn signals, and both options are considered compliant with safety requirements.

What changes are proposed

The government is urged to allow the operation in Ukraine of cars with factory red rear turn signals, to stop the practice of mandatory temporary re-equipment of lighting for passing technical inspection, registration, and obtaining licenses for passenger transportation, as well as to eliminate corruption risks associated with requirements regarding the color of rear turn signals. It is expected that such changes will simplify the operation of cars manufactured for the US and Canadian markets and remove certain administrative barriers.

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