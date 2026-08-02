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Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Mykhailo Drapatyi congratulated the defenders of the sky

09:24, 2 August 2026
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The Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2026 is celebrated on August 2.
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Mykhailo Drapatyi congratulated the defenders of the sky
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On Sunday, August 2, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — a professional holiday for servicemen who protect the country’s airspace, repel air attacks, and carry out combat missions. The holiday traditionally falls on the first Sunday of August. The history of Ukrainian military aviation dates back to the period of the Ukrainian People’s Republic. From 1917 to 1921, the first Ukrainian aviation units were created. During Soviet times, Ukrainian pilots served as part of the Soviet Air Forces. After gaining independence, Ukraine began forming its own Air Forces. By a Presidential decree dated August 2, 1997, the Day of the Ukrainian Air Forces was established, initially celebrated on August 1. In 2004, the Air Forces and the Air Defense Forces were merged into a single branch of the Armed Forces — the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, by Presidential decree No. 579/2007 dated June 27, 2007, the celebration date was set to the first Sunday of August. Today, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine unite fighter, bomber, assault, and reconnaissance aviation, as well as anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical troops. They ensure the protection of Ukrainian airspace, counter air threats, and perform key defense tasks for the state. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi congratulated the servicemen of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday. He emphasized that it was the Air Forces that thwarted the plans of Russian troops to gain air superiority, bravely endured the first strike of the full-scale invasion, stood firm, and strengthened their capabilities. The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to pilots, anti-aircraft gunners, UAV specialists, radio-technical troops, signalmen, engineers, aviation technicians, and all personnel who daily protect the Ukrainian sky and destroy the Russian aggressor. He noted that behind every downed air target and every saved life stand the professionalism, endurance, skill, and dedication of Ukrainian warriors. Mykhailo Drapatyi also highlighted the significant contribution of Air Forces servicemen to the defense of the state, honored the memory of fallen defenders of the Ukrainian sky, and wished the personnel strong health, indomitable spirit, and reliable combat brotherhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page, and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

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