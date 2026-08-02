  1. In Ukraine

Land Tax: The State Tax Service Explained When an Extract of the Normative Monetary Valuation of Land Is Needed

12:43, 2 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Landowners and land users were reminded of the rules for submitting an extract from the normative monetary valuation of land, and it was explained when new NMV indicators should be applied for calculating land tax.
Land Tax: The State Tax Service Explained When an Extract of the Normative Monetary Valuation of Land Is Needed
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Tax Service reminded land fee payers when exactly it is necessary to submit to the controlling authority an extract from the technical documentation on the normative monetary valuation (NMV) of a land plot.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to paragraph 286.2 of article 286 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, such an extract is submitted in two cases:

  • when submitting the first declaration — that is, at the actual start of activity as a land fee payer;
  • in case of approval of a new normative monetary valuation of the land plot.

At the same time, landowners and users can obtain extracts from the NMV an unlimited number of times. However, for the calculation of tax liabilities, only those valuation indicators that have come into force in accordance with the legislation are taken into account.

When the new valuation changes the amount of land tax

New indicators of the normative monetary valuation are applied to determine the land fee only from the moment they come into force.

The procedure for the entry into force of decisions by local self-government bodies regarding the establishment of NMV is defined by article 271 of the Tax Code of Ukraine.

Local councils:

  • adopt decisions on the establishment or updating of the normative monetary valuation;
  • must publish such decisions by July 15 of the year preceding the budget period in which the new valuation is planned to be applied.

If the decision is published later than the established deadline, the new NMV may be applied no earlier than the beginning of the budget period following the planned one.

In which cases exceptions apply

The general rules regarding the entry into force of decisions by local councils do not apply to certain land plots.

These include:

  • state and communal land plots outside settlements that are leased;
  • lands for which the normative monetary valuation was previously not conducted or not properly approved, if the new NMV of such lands exceeds the valuation of the corresponding area of arable land in the region.

In such cases, the council’s decision:

  • is published no later than 10 days from the date of its adoption;
  • is applied from the first day of the second month after the month of the decision’s adoption.

The State Tax Service noted that payers sometimes use extracts from the normative monetary valuation formed according to the Methodology approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1147 dated November 3, 2021, even if after the entry into force of this Methodology the local council did not adopt or publish a decision approving new technical documentation on NMV.

Such application may lead to both underestimation and overestimation of tax liabilities.

At the same time, paragraph 4 of Resolution No. 1147 provides that technical documentation on normative monetary valuation approved earlier in accordance with the requirements of the Tax Code of Ukraine remains valid until the start of application of a new decision of the respective council approving updated technical documentation.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]