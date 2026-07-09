Clash with the Territorial Recruitment Center in Lviv: Crowd Overturned Official Vehicle, Investigation Appointed, Video

The Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center will conduct an official investigation regarding the legality of the military personnel's actions during the notification of a man born in 1996.

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On the evening of July 8 in Lviv, at the intersection of Chervona Kalyna Avenue and Kolomyiska Street, a conflict arose during mobilization activities. A dispute between military personnel and those present escalated into a clash involving physical force.

During the incident, an official vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was overturned and damaged. A large crowd gathered at the scene.

As reported by Alina Podreiko, spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region, to Suspilne, it was preliminarily established that during the notification activities about mobilization, law enforcement officers identified a man born in 1996 who had been wanted since June 12 for evading military service.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, stated that due to the incident in Sykhiv, he held an urgent meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies. According to him, all persons who obstructed the lawful activities of law enforcement officers must be identified and held accountable.

At the same time, Kozytskyi announced that the Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center will conduct an official investigation into the actions of its military personnel during the incident.

The Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center reported that the conflict began around 9:30 PM after stopping a man to check his military registration documents. According to the institution, he had been wanted as a violator of military registration since June 12. The man was taken to the Recruitment Center and, as of midnight on July 9, was sent for a military medical commission examination.

The Center also noted that after this, the notification group remaining at the scene encountered aggressive behavior from a group of unknown individuals. According to their version, people surrounded the military personnel's official vehicle, damaged it, and later overturned the vehicle.

Videos from the scene were shared by local Telegram channels.

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