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Japan sharply raises visa fees for foreigners fivefold from July 1

07:18, 23 June 2026
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New rates will affect both single-entry and multiple-entry visas.
Japan sharply raises visa fees for foreigners fivefold from July 1
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The Japanese government will implement a fivefold increase in visa fees for foreign citizens starting July 1. This was reported by BBC.

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New visa fees

According to the updated rules, the cost of a single-entry visa will rise from the current 3,000 yen (USD 18.69 – ed.) to 15,000 yen. The multiple-entry visa will increase from 6,000 yen to 30,000 yen.

Explanation from the Japanese government

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi noted that the tariff revision is related to the need to consider inflation and currency exchange fluctuations. At the same time, according to him, the authorities do not expect a negative impact of this decision on inbound tourism.

Tourism and the yen exchange rate

The Japanese yen has been weakening since 2021 and is currently near 40-year lows. Despite this, after the resumption of international travel following the pandemic last year, the country was visited by a record 42.7 million foreign tourists.

Increase in other migration fees

In May, the Upper House of the Japanese Parliament also passed a bill that provides for an increase in other fees for foreigners. In particular, the maximum fee for applying for permanent residence will rise from 10,000 yen to 300,000 yen. The cost of changing residence status or extending the period of stay will increase from 10,000 yen to 100,000 yen.

Reasons for the increase

Japanese authorities explain these changes by the desire to bring visa and migration fees closer to the levels of other "Group of Seven" countries. For comparison, in the USA, the fee for a non-immigrant visa ranges from 185 to 315 dollars, while in the UK a standard short-term visa costs 135 pounds sterling.

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