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Former Husband of Scotland's Ex-Premier Sentenced for Embezzling Over £400,000 of Party Funds

17:01, 23 June 2026
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Peter Murrell admitted that between 2010 and 2023 he embezzled party money, which he spent on cars and luxury items.
Former Husband of Scotland's Ex-Premier Sentenced for Embezzling Over £400,000 of Party Funds
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Former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party Peter Murrell was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. This was reported by Reuters.

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Last month, Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzlement, and the High Court of Edinburgh issued the sentence. The judge noted that the punishment should serve as a warning to others.

Peter Murrell admitted that from 2010 to 2023 he illegally embezzled £400,310.65 from the Scottish National Party.

According to the investigation, he used this money to purchase several cars as well as luxury brand goods, including Estee Lauder and Harrods.

Murrell is the former husband of Scotland's ex-premier and former leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon. She unexpectedly resigned in 2023 shortly before being detained as part of an investigation into the party's finances.

In March last year, Sturgeon was acquitted of the charges brought against her.

After initially claiming his innocence, Murrell's admission was followed by Sturgeon's insistence that she neither knew nor suspected that he was using party funds for personal purposes.

The police investigation that led to Nicola Sturgeon's arrest, as well as the subsequent conviction of her former husband, raised uncomfortable questions for the Scottish National Party.

The political force, which advocates for Scotland's independence, has remained dominant in the country's political life for nearly two decades.

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