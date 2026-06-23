Poland launched the updated Eurodac: biometrics are now collected from children aged 6 and older

The new version of the EU system lowered the age threshold for collecting fingerprints and photos from 14 to 6 years and expanded the scope of data.

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Poland has launched the modernized Eurodac system, which is used for collecting and verifying biometric data of foreigners. It is already being used by the police and border service to strengthen migration control and combat cross-border crime.

What the updated Eurodac system is

According to the Ministry of the Interior of Poland, the modern Eurodac system represents a new generation of the European database for identification and registration of biometric data of foreigners.

It covers individuals applying for asylum, those detained during illegal crossing of the EU border, or those staying in member states without legal grounds. The system's launch aims to enhance the fight against illegal migration and cross-border crime.

What data the system collects

Eurodac collects and compares biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images. In addition, the system records alphanumeric information, including passport numbers and travel document data.

To improve identification efficiency, data is now also collected from children aged 6 and older. In the previous version of the system, the age limit was 14 years.

How the system affects migration procedures

According to Tomasz Szymański, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, the updated Eurodac improves information exchange between EU countries, increases identification accuracy, and helps more effectively control the crossing of external borders.

The system allows faster determination of whether a person has applied for international protection in another EU country and establishes the state responsible for processing the relevant procedures. According to him, this contributes to speeding up administrative decisions.

Additional security capabilities

Eurodac also enables tracking of migration movements within the EU, including those who have not applied for asylum. Authorized law enforcement agencies have access to the data for operational use.

Information from the system can help identify offenders, suspects, or victims of crimes, as well as individuals who may pose a threat to public safety or be linked to terrorist activities or other serious crimes.

Part of a broader EU border control system

The Polish Ministry of the Interior notes that Eurodac is one of the components of large-scale information systems of the European Union that strengthen border protection.

Poland also operates the Entry/Exit System (EES), which since October 12 records biometric data of third-country nationals upon entry and exit from the Schengen area. According to the Polish border service, this system has prevented the entry of about 11,000 foreigners.

The system operates at all border crossing points in Poland and allows more accurate identification of travelers, reducing the risks of fraud and use of forged documents.

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