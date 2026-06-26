In Britain, they spoke about whether the change of government will affect support for Ukraine

In Britain, it was emphasized whether the country's foreign policy course will change.

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Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy stated that the change of government in the United Kingdom will not affect the country's foreign policy course, particularly regarding stable support for Ukraine. He said this during the conference on Ukraine's recovery in Gdańsk.

He emphasized that there is no talk of any change in foreign policy. According to him, London has supported Kyiv under all previous governments and will unquestionably continue to do so.

The United Kingdom also promised to allocate an additional £290 million (about €340 million). These funds will be directed towards the reconstruction of Ukraine and strengthening its energy security.

In addition, the country promises to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian economy.

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