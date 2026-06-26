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In Kharkiv region, a sports school coach conducted classes in Russian: he was fined 8,500 UAH

20:50, 26 June 2026
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In November 2025, the same coach was already subjected to an administrative penalty for a similar violation.
In Kharkiv region, a sports school coach conducted classes in Russian: he was fined 8,500 UAH
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In Bezliudivka, Kharkiv region, a coach-teacher of a youth sports school was fined 8,500 hryvnias for conducting classes in Russian. This was reported by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

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It is noted that the violation was established based on the results of state control over the use of the state language, which was carried out by the representative of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Viktoriia Viter.

“During the state control, the fact of repeated use of a non-state language in the educational process within a year while performing official duties by the coach-teacher was established, which violates the requirements of part one of article 21 of the Law of Ukraine 'On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language,' according to which the language of the educational process in educational institutions is the state language,” the statement reads.

It was also added that in November 2025, the same coach was already subjected to an administrative penalty for a similar violation.

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