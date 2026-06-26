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Oleksandr Usyk refused the championship belts but is preparing for one more fight

19:20, 26 June 2026
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Oleksandr Usyk called his next fight the Last Dance.
Oleksandr Usyk refused the championship belts but is preparing for one more fight
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Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk announced that he is giving up his championship belts and is preparing for one more fight.

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“A good day to say that I want to leave all the belts I currently hold. To make them free so that the guys in line can fight for them,” he said.

At the same time, Usyk added that he does not plan to end his sports career here.

“I am leaving the belts, but I am not leaving the sport. I have a ‘last dance.’ I want to thank everyone. I respect all organizations. I want to thank and say: more to come,” he added.

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