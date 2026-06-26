In Odesa, a Jack Russell Terrier was injured during a conflict between the TRC and a passerby: police opened a case

The pet was diagnosed with an injury in the form of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

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In Odesa, during a conflict between the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre and a passerby, a Jack Russell Terrier was injured. As a result of the incident, the animal sustained an injury. Odesa police have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of animal cruelty.

"According to preliminary information, that evening during a conflict between civilians and servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, the latter left the scene with someone else's Jack Russell Terrier dog, causing bodily harm to the animal," law enforcement officers stated.

The police learned about the incident from the 31-year-old owner of the animal, located her, and returned the dog to the woman.

It is noted that after visiting a veterinary clinic, where the dog was diagnosed with an injury in the form of a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the woman filed a corresponding complaint with law enforcement.

Police investigators entered information under Part 1 of Article 299 (animal cruelty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and began an investigation.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved.

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