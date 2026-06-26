Competition for the Dnipro Court of Appeal: one candidate confirmed the ability to administer justice

The HQCJ reported that another candidate is awaiting an interview in the plenary session of the Commission.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in the composition of the panel, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of three candidates for the positions of judges in the Dnipro Court of Appeal were determined.

Based on the results of the qualification assessment on June 26, the Commission made the following decisions:

Shcherbyna Nataliya Oleksandrivna - Consideration of the issue postponed until July 8, 2026, 10:30 AM

Senchyshyn Fedir Myronovych - 698.96 - Confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Babiy Serhiy Oleksandrovych - 713.97 - To submit to the Commission in plenary session the issue of confirming the ability to administer justice

The HQCJ reminded that 43 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions in the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 26 candidates: 18 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 3 candidates did not confirm, 5 candidates are awaiting an interview in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from participation.

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