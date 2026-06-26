Evacuation of the population from Kupiansk: fighters of the "Skelya" regiment showed a video of the rescue operation

During evacuation runs, equipment was hit by enemy drones.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the city of Kupiansk and the Kupiansk community of Kharkiv region, police units, military personnel, and special services representatives continue to evacuate local residents who have not yet left the community.

The fighters of the SKELYA regiment also assist in evacuating the population.

"The fighters of the SKELYA regiment conducted a rescue operation during which 41 people were evacuated from the city, including minors," the regiment stated.

A video showing the evacuation process was also released. As seen in the video, during evacuation runs, equipment was hit by enemy drones.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.