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Israel and Lebanon Signed a Framework Agreement After Talks in the USA

21:52, 26 June 2026
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Israel and Lebanon held the fifth round of diplomatic negotiations.
Israel and Lebanon Signed a Framework Agreement After Talks in the USA
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Negotiators from the USA, Israel, and Lebanon signed a tripartite framework agreement after the fifth round of diplomatic negotiations, reports Aljazeera.

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During the signing ceremony, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude to the delegates from Israel and Lebanon for their participation and dedication to this agreement, stating that this is only the first step in what he called a "difficult but necessary journey."

It is noted that this is a tripartite agreement signed between the United States, Israel, and Lebanon.

"This is a historic agreement that paves the way for a broader, more extensive, and sustainable peace between these two countries," the publication stated.

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