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Abnormal heat in France: mortality increased by 1000 cases

15:07, 28 June 2026
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Authorities warn that the final number of victims is likely to be even higher.
Abnormal heat in France: mortality increased by 1000 cases
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The French National Public Health Agency reported on Sunday that during the record heatwave in the country, there were approximately 1000 more deaths than expected.

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Publishing preliminary data on excess mortality, Sante Publique noted that most of the deceased were elderly people. The agency expects the mortality rate to increase as new information about deaths in nursing homes and private households becomes available.

Europeans are experiencing an exhausting heatwave already linked to dozens of deaths. It has led to temperature records being set, disruptions in energy infrastructure, and damage to infrastructure facilities.

Scientists stated that the heatwave, which began on June 20, became the strongest in the entire history of observations in Europe, where the climate is changing faster than the global average.

Heat begins to ease in France

The heatwave is gradually shifting eastward. At the same time, the French meteorological service reported that although extreme heat has already eased in most regions of the country, some areas in the northeast remain under heat warnings.

French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist told La Tribune newspaper in an interview that the effects of the heatwave may be felt for up to ten days after it ends.

"This episode is not over yet," she said to BFM TV.

According to Sante Publique, most deaths occurred among people aged 65 and older. At the same time, the agency emphasized that the health effects of extreme heat affected all population groups.

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