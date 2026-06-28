Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The National Pantheon Will Unite the Names of All Heroes of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details about the bill on the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

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As previously reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», a bill "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details about this document.

«The names of all heroes who, in different centuries and eras, fought for Ukraine, inspired Ukraine, will be united and forever inscribed in our history with a capital letter, with great respect and attention from the state – our state, Ukraine, which respects itself, values its own and protects its own – its own – this is very important – its right to be Ukrainians,» said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The President noted that no one will ever dictate how Ukraine should live, how to speak, whom to love, to whom to be grateful, and which heroes to honor.

The Ukrainian National Pantheon is a nationwide place of remembrance where the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historical contributions to gaining and restoring independence, state-building and development, defending sovereignty and territorial integrity, forming the Ukrainian nation, military, culture, art, science, sports, establishing the literary language, developing civil society and religion will be honored.

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