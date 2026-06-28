  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The National Pantheon Will Unite the Names of All Heroes of Ukraine

14:49, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details about the bill on the Ukrainian National Pantheon.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The National Pantheon Will Unite the Names of All Heroes of Ukraine
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», a bill "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details about this document.

«The names of all heroes who, in different centuries and eras, fought for Ukraine, inspired Ukraine, will be united and forever inscribed in our history with a capital letter, with great respect and attention from the state – our state, Ukraine, which respects itself, values its own and protects its own – its own – this is very important – its right to be Ukrainians,» said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The President noted that no one will ever dictate how Ukraine should live, how to speak, whom to love, to whom to be grateful, and which heroes to honor.

The Ukrainian National Pantheon is a nationwide place of remembrance where the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historical contributions to gaining and restoring independence, state-building and development, defending sovereignty and territorial integrity, forming the Ukrainian nation, military, culture, art, science, sports, establishing the literary language, developing civil society and religion will be honored.

Subscribe to our Telegram-channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position regarding Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Reform of Medical and Social Expert Commission: Expert Teams Establish Disability for Only One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

Can a landlord refuse to return a security deposit to a tenant because of a scratch on the furniture: what the court says

Renting housing often ends with conflicts over the security deposit, which landlords do not always agree to return.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]