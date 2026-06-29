How the Military Medical Commission Determines Fitness for Military Service: Complete List of Categories

The military medical commission determines fitness for service depending on health status according to the Schedule of Diseases.

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The conclusion of the military medical commission is one of the key decisions that determines a person's further status regarding military service. It depends on whether the individual can serve without restrictions, serve in designated units, temporarily receive a deferral for medical reasons, or be declared unfit. The MMC establishes the degree of fitness for military service based on health status and according to the Schedule of Diseases approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 402. The Sumy Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center explained the categories of fitness for military service.

Fit for military service

This conclusion means that the person can serve without restrictions regarding position or place of service, including in combat units.

Fit for service in support military units

This status is assigned to persons with certain diseases or chronic health problems. They serve in support, logistics, communications, security, medical, or educational units. If justified, servicemen may be transferred to rear units.

Unfit for military service

This is determined in case of severe diseases incompatible with service. In such cases, servicemen are subject to discharge, and conscripts are removed from military registration.

Temporarily unfit

This conclusion is given to persons who require treatment or rehabilitation after illness, injury, or wound. The period for re-examination can range from 1 to 12 months. During this period, conscripts are not subject to conscription.

Unfit for military service with re-examination in 6-12 months

This status is assigned to servicemen who require long-term treatment or recovery. They are subject to discharge with subsequent military registration and undergoing a repeated MMC within the specified period.

The final decision of the military medical commission is made individually, taking into account medical documents, examination results, and the requirements of current legislation.

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