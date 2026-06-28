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Zelenskyy signed a decree on the celebration of the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the start of preparations for the 1000th anniversary

14:13, 28 June 2026
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The document covers cultural, educational, and infrastructure initiatives.
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the celebration of the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the start of preparations for the 1000th anniversary
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 560/2026, which provides for the celebration in 2026 of the 975th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the start of preparations for its 1000th anniversary. This is stated in the official document.

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The decree emphasizes that the decision was made considering the unique significance of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as one of the oldest spiritual and cultural centers of Ukraine, its role in the development of Christian tradition, education, culture, and the formation of national identity.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to ensure the celebration of the Lavra's 975th anniversary in 2026 and to develop an action plan for preparations for the 1000th anniversary. This involves projects in the fields of cultural heritage preservation, development of museum infrastructure, scientific activities, cultural diplomacy, informational support, and financing of relevant events. Special support is provided for educational, enlightenment, and youth initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukrainian identity using the Lavra's heritage. Representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine may also be involved in the preparation of events with consent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with organizing the international celebration of the anniversary, including through thematic, exhibition, scientific, and communication events at the UN, UNESCO, and other international institutions, as well as in parliaments and government bodies of other countries. There is also mention of involving foreign partners and the diplomatic corps in the events and using the anniversary as an element of cultural diplomacy.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Culture, should promote international cooperation among museums, archives, libraries, and scientific institutions, as well as work on including the 1000th anniversary of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in the UNESCO calendar of memorable dates for 2050–2051 and attracting donors to projects for its preservation and restoration.

The Kyiv City State Administration, together with relevant ministries, is instructed to ensure infrastructure and organizational measures for the functioning and security of the Lavra's territory. This includes modernization of engineering networks, transport and pedestrian accessibility, energy sustainability, as well as measures to preserve the UNESCO World Heritage site and its buffer zone.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

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