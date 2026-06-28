In Spain, a Romanian with 139 stolen phones worth €150,000 was detained before leaving with the stolen goods

According to the investigation, most of the devices may have been stolen during the Primavera Sound music festival in Barcelona.

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Spanish police detained a Romanian citizen suspected of involvement in the theft of 139 mobile phones. The total value of the stolen devices is approximately 150,000 euros. A significant portion of the phones, according to the investigation, were stolen during the Primavera Sound festival held in early June in Barcelona, reports Digi24.

The arrest took place at the Barcelona Nord bus station — the main transport hub of the Catalan capital. The man was preparing to board a bus to Romania when law enforcement officers noticed him.

According to local media, the police noticed his suspicious behavior. After seeing the officers, the man became nervous and tried to avoid contact. Later, he was stopped for a document check.

During the luggage inspection, police found 139 mobile phones, mostly iPhones. The man was immediately detained.

The detainee is 25 years old and had no prior convictions in Spain. According to the police, he may have acted as a so-called "mule" — a person used by criminal groups to transport stolen goods between cities.

He has been charged with theft under aggravating circumstances and concealment of property.

The investigation established that most of the phones may have been stolen during the Primavera Sound festival, which took place in Barcelona from June 3 to 5.

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