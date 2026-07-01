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Salmonella outbreak recorded in an elite hotel in Chisinau: among the affected are Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees

17:29, 1 July 2026
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The disease was recorded after mass events at the hotel.
Salmonella outbreak recorded in an elite hotel in Chisinau: among the affected are Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees
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A salmonella outbreak has been recorded at the Radisson Blu Leogrand hotel in Chisinau. As of now, 12 people who fell ill after staying or participating in events at this hotel have been diagnosed. This was reported by Newsmaker.

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Earlier, it was reported that 26 people were hospitalized with suspected salmonella after participating in events held at Radisson Blu Leogrand. Currently, 12 cases have been laboratory confirmed. Among the affected are both hotel guests and event attendees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova confirmed that several ministry employees were among the participants at the hotel events and subsequently sought medical assistance.

After a request from Newsmaker, the Ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi attended the reception but noted that he did not consume food or drinks there and is feeling well.

The Ministry also reported that several ministry employees were present at a reception organized by the Israeli embassy. After the event, some of them developed symptoms of poisoning and sought medical help.

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