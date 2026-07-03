A Huge Asteroid is Approaching Earth

The length of the celestial body is about 479.2 meters.

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On Saturday, July 4, the potentially dangerous asteroid 533808 (2007 ML24) will pass near Earth.

According to NASA, the length of the celestial body is about 479.2 meters. Its minimum approach distance to Earth will be approximately 3.5 million km.

According to the American space agency, objects that approach Earth at a distance of less than 7.5 million km and are larger than 150 meters are classified as potentially dangerous.

Asteroid 533808 (2007 ML24) meets both of these criteria.

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