July 3 – Today's Holiday and Main Events

On July 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops and the Day of Army Aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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On Friday, July 3, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide. Several important events also took place on this day in the past.

On July 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops. This professional holiday was established by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in 2011 in honor of servicemen who provide the country's air defense. The anti-aircraft missile troops are one of the key branches of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their main task is the detection, tracking, and destruction of aerial targets: aircraft, helicopters, cruise and ballistic missiles, drones, and other means of air attack.

Also on July 3 is the Day of Army Aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a young state holiday established by the decree of the President of Ukraine on January 8, 2025, as a sign of respect for the courage, heroism, and dedicated service of army aviation soldiers. Army aviation is a component of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It mainly consists of combat and transport helicopters that perform a wide range of tasks: supporting Ukrainian troops from the air, destroying enemy equipment and fortifications, conducting aerial reconnaissance, delivering personnel and ammunition, evacuating the wounded, and participating in search and rescue operations.

Additionally, July 3 is World Meerkat Day. This is an unofficial international holiday established in 2018 by staff of the Australian Taronga Western Plains Zoo to draw attention to these amazing animals and the importance of preserving their natural habitat.

July 3 is also celebrated as World Day Without Plastic Bags. It was initiated by international environmental organizations to raise awareness about the problem of excessive use of disposable plastic bags and their negative impact on the environment.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On July 3, believers commemorate the Day of the Holy Martyr Hyacinth. An early Christian martyr who lived in the 3rd century. According to tradition, he was a young courtier of Emperor Trajan and professed Christianity. When Hyacinth refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods, he was imprisoned. In prison, he did not accept food dedicated to idols and thus starved for a long time. After 38 days of suffering, the saint passed away, remaining faithful to his faith until the end.

Calendar of Important Events on July 3

324 – A decisive battle takes place near Adrianople, which had a significant impact on the distribution of power in the Roman Empire;

1528 – Pope Clement VII officially approves the new monastic order of the Capuchins by papal bull;

1700 – A peace treaty is signed in Constantinople, ending the Azov campaigns of 1695–1696 initiated by Peter I;

1863 – The Battle of Gettysburg ends – the bloodiest clash of the American Civil War, which became a turning point in the conflict;

1885 – Ukrainian emigrants in the United States establish the first mutual aid brotherhood – the "Brotherhood of Saint Nicholas";

1886 – Karl Benz makes the first-ever drive in a self-propelled vehicle of his own design, demonstrating a speed of up to 16 km/h;

1917 – An armed uprising of Polubotkivtsi takes place in Kyiv demanding the proclamation of Ukraine's independence;

1928 – The first televisions appear on the free market;

1962 – France officially recognizes Algeria's independence after a referendum in which over 91% of citizens supported the decision;

1966 – The French Republic conducts a nuclear test at the Mururoa Atoll;

1973 – The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) opens in Helsinki;

1988 – The American warship USS Vincennes mistakenly shoots down an Iranian passenger Airbus A300, resulting in the death of 298 people.

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