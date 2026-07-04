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In the USA, the parade for the 250th anniversary of independence was canceled due to abnormal heat

11:49, 4 July 2026
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Washington canceled the parade for the 250th anniversary of US independence due to warnings of extreme heat.
In the USA, the parade for the 250th anniversary of independence was canceled due to abnormal heat
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The parade planned for July 4 in Washington to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence did not take place due to dangerous weather conditions. Organizers decided to cancel the mass event after meteorologists issued warnings about extreme heat.

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The US National Weather Service issued a warning for the American capital due to abnormally high temperatures. According to forecasts, the heat index, which takes into account not only air temperature but also humidity levels, was expected to range from 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 43–46 degrees Celsius).

In a statement, the organizers noted that the decision to cancel the parade was made after a comprehensive assessment of the meteorological situation. They emphasized that the main factor was the safety of participants, spectators, and staff.

The heatwave continues to cover a significant part of the US territory. According to the American Weather Prediction Center, warnings about dangerous temperatures and recommendations for heat protection were in effect for over 197 million people across various states—from Kansas to Maine.

Amid the abnormal weather, discussions about the heat continue at the political level. In particular, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright previously criticized European countries' response to high temperatures, stating that cold weather poses a greater threat to human life than heat.

At the same time, American tourists and social media users have repeatedly pointed out that a significant number of residential buildings in France are still not equipped with air conditioning systems, which has become a subject of jokes amid the current heatwave.

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