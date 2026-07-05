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British MP Layla Moran's electric bike stolen near a pub

09:59, 5 July 2026
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British Parliament MP Layla Moran reported that unknown persons stole her electric bike while she was at a pub with friends.
British MP Layla Moran's electric bike stolen near a pub
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Liberal British Parliament MP Layla Moran reported the theft of her electric bike during an evening outing at a pub. She shared the incident on her Facebook page.

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According to Moran, the theft occurred on Friday evening between 10:50 PM and 11:30 PM.

She arrived at the pub meeting friends on a Pakyak E+ electric bike equipped with luggage racks and a child seat and left it nearby, locked with a "reliable" lock.

"We went in for one drink, at most half an hour. And when I came out of the pub, the bike was already gone. If you saw anything – please let me know. I have already filed a police report… This is the first time I took it into the city. I know these things happen, but it’s so upsetting," the MP wrote.

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