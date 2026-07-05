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Mobilization after 50 years: to which military units men are most often assigned

09:42, 5 July 2026
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Age over 50 years does not automatically exempt from conscription, but the place of service is determined taking into account health status, military specialty, and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Mobilization after 50 years: to which military units men are most often assigned
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During martial law, men liable for military service aged 25 to 60 are subject to mobilization unless they have legally provided grounds for deferral.

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The Sumy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reminded that the common belief about automatic exemption from mobilization after reaching 50 years of age does not comply with the law.

Where men aged 50+ are most often assigned

According to the Territorial Center for Recruitment, men over 50 years old are most often assigned to support, logistics, communications, security, medical, or rear units.

At the same time, the specific place of service is determined after passing a military medical commission, taking into account health status, military specialty, existing experience, and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Who has the right to deferral

The right to deferral from mobilization applies, in particular, to:

  • persons with disabilities;
  • citizens declared unfit for military service due to health reasons;
  • reserved workers;
  • parents of three or more children;
  • other categories of citizens defined by law.

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