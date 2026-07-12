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New Suspect Arrested in the UK in the Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe

17:17, 12 July 2026
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Police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old British man and stated that they currently see no political or terrorist motive.
New Suspect Arrested in the UK in the Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe
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British police have arrested a 28-year-old UK citizen on suspicion of murdering former Member of Parliament and ex-minister Ann Widdecombe. Law enforcement officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no signs of terrorist or political motives have been found so far. This was reported by The Guardian citing the police.

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On the evening of July 11, police detained a 28-year-old man in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe.

According to the police, the suspect remains in custody.

The assistant chief of police stated that the main priority of the investigation remains identifying those responsible and thoroughly examining all available evidence.

He said the investigation is currently at an early stage but "is progressing at a significant pace."

The police noted that at this time there is no information indicating any connection between the former MP's murder and terrorism or political motives.

Earlier on Saturday, British law enforcement released a 26-year-old man who had previously been detained on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe.

The police clarified that after verification, he is no longer a subject of the investigation.

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