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The Government of Armenia led by Pashinyan has resigned

14:13, 2 August 2026
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After the start of the new parliament's session, the government of Armenia resigned in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution.
The Government of Armenia led by Pashinyan has resigned
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Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan resigned along with the government due to the start of the first session of the newly elected National Assembly. This was announced by Pashinyan himself.

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He announced the start of the work of the IX convocation of the National Assembly of Armenia and noted that according to the country’s Constitution, this means the resignation of the government.

According to Pashinyan, he will sign the relevant statement and submit it to the president.

According to the established procedure, after accepting the government’s resignation, the head of state must appoint a new prime minister, whose candidacy will be proposed by the parliamentary majority. This is expected to happen soon.

Since the current prime minister’s party, "Civil Contract," won the parliamentary elections on June 7 and secured a majority in the National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan is likely to head the government again.

Recall that in the parliamentary elections on June 7, the "Civil Contract" party received over 49.7% of the voters' votes. According to Armenian legislation, after the elections, the current Cabinet of Ministers resigns.

Until the formation of the new government, members of the current Cabinet will continue to perform their duties. After the new government begins its work, the President of Armenia, according to the Constitution, must promptly appoint a new prime minister, whose candidacy will be proposed by the parliamentary majority.

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