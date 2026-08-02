Another attack on Ukrainians occurred in Poland: two men and a woman injured

Law enforcement officers photographed the bodily injuries and prepared the case materials.

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In the Polish city of Kozhukhiv on the evening of August 1, an attack occurred, resulting in three Ukrainian citizens being injured. This was reported by inPoland.net.pl.

It is noted that the incident happened around 21:25 on the territory of a hostel. According to the victims, mostly Ukrainian citizens live in the hostel. That evening, three Ukrainians — 37-year-old Volodymyr, 32-year-old Vasyl, and 28-year-old Adelina — were relaxing near a parked car. According to them, various music was playing in the car — Ukrainian, Polish, and foreign.

A man passed by the group and noticed the music. A verbal dispute arose between him and Volodymyr.

"Volodya said that the man shouted: 'Get the hell back to Ukraine' and expressed complaints about the music. Volodymyr replied that this is private property where we live," Vasyl said.

According to him, after that, the man said: "If you want a fight, it will happen now," and immediately called someone.

A few minutes later, according to the victims, two young men approached from the station side, followed by a girl. Later, according to Vasyl, the attackers returned together and without any words began beating the Ukrainians.

"Adelina had her head smashed. Volodymyr also had his head smashed and his lip cut. I got less because I tried to shield myself from the blows," the man said.

According to the victims, the police arrived about five minutes after the call. An ambulance crew arrived almost simultaneously. One of the injured was hospitalized.

On August 2, the victims gave testimony to the police. Law enforcement officers photographed the bodily injuries and prepared the case materials. At the time of the conversation with the editorial office, Volodymyr was still at the police station giving testimony.

The victims also informed investigators about a private surveillance camera installed on a neighboring building, which, according to them, might have recorded the moment of the attack.

Earlier, police in Gdynia detained a Polish citizen suspected of attacking a Ukrainian woman.

Additionally, in Poland, a woman hit a Ukrainian taxi driver on the head because he refused to stop near a store.

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