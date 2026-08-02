  1. In the World
  2. / In Ukraine

Another attack on Ukrainians occurred in Poland: two men and a woman injured

19:19, 2 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Law enforcement officers photographed the bodily injuries and prepared the case materials.
Another attack on Ukrainians occurred in Poland: two men and a woman injured
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the Polish city of Kozhukhiv on the evening of August 1, an attack occurred, resulting in three Ukrainian citizens being injured. This was reported by inPoland.net.pl.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

It is noted that the incident happened around 21:25 on the territory of a hostel. According to the victims, mostly Ukrainian citizens live in the hostel. That evening, three Ukrainians — 37-year-old Volodymyr, 32-year-old Vasyl, and 28-year-old Adelina — were relaxing near a parked car. According to them, various music was playing in the car — Ukrainian, Polish, and foreign.

A man passed by the group and noticed the music. A verbal dispute arose between him and Volodymyr.

"Volodya said that the man shouted: 'Get the hell back to Ukraine' and expressed complaints about the music. Volodymyr replied that this is private property where we live," Vasyl said.

According to him, after that, the man said: "If you want a fight, it will happen now," and immediately called someone.

A few minutes later, according to the victims, two young men approached from the station side, followed by a girl. Later, according to Vasyl, the attackers returned together and without any words began beating the Ukrainians.

"Adelina had her head smashed. Volodymyr also had his head smashed and his lip cut. I got less because I tried to shield myself from the blows," the man said.

According to the victims, the police arrived about five minutes after the call. An ambulance crew arrived almost simultaneously. One of the injured was hospitalized.

On August 2, the victims gave testimony to the police. Law enforcement officers photographed the bodily injuries and prepared the case materials. At the time of the conversation with the editorial office, Volodymyr was still at the police station giving testimony.

The victims also informed investigators about a private surveillance camera installed on a neighboring building, which, according to them, might have recorded the moment of the attack.

Earlier, police in Gdynia detained a Polish citizen suspected of attacking a Ukrainian woman.

Additionally, in Poland, a woman hit a Ukrainian taxi driver on the head because he refused to stop near a store.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

14:50, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]