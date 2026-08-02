  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained whether dismissal due to loss of trust during temporary incapacity is lawful under martial law conditions

19:55, 2 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court considered a cassation appeal of a person in a case regarding the recognition of unlawful orders, dismissal decisions, and recovery of funds.
The Supreme Court explained whether dismissal due to loss of trust during temporary incapacity is lawful under martial law conditions
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Under martial law conditions, dismissal of an employee due to loss of trust during temporary incapacity is permitted; however, the date of dismissal must be set as the first working day after the end of the sick leave. Violation of this requirement is grounds for the court to change the dismissal date and recover from the employer the average salary for the delay period in settlement upon dismissal. This conclusion was made by the Supreme Court in the composition of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Civil Cassation Court.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court reviewed a cassation appeal filed by a person in a case against the head of the Odesa Regional Council, the Odesa Regional Council, and the Communal Non-Profit Enterprise "Odesa Regional Center for Socially Significant Diseases" regarding the recognition of unlawful orders, dismissal decisions, and recovery of funds.

In support of the claims, the plaintiff stated that she worked as the general director of the CNP "ORCSSD" of the Odesa Regional Council. In June 2022, an official investigation was initiated against her for improper performance of official duties that caused material damage (unjustified write-off of products, shortage of equipment amounting to over 2 million UAH, etc.). By order dated 12.07.2022, the plaintiff was dismissed due to loss of trust (paragraph 2, Article 41 of the Labor Code) effective from 14.07.2022. The plaintiff considered the dismissal unlawful because at the time the order was issued she was on sick leave.

The court of first instance partially satisfied the claim, justifying its decision by the defendant’s violation of labor law norms when dismissing the plaintiff from the position held.

The appellate court disagreed with the conclusions of the court of first instance.

It annulled the decision and issued a new ruling denying the claim, considering the dismissal due to loss of trust justified. Regarding the sick leave, the appellate court noted that the plaintiff did not request a change of the dismissal date.

The Supreme Court agreed with the appellate court’s conclusions on compliance with labor law norms when dismissing the plaintiff from the position but amended the decision concerning the dismissal date and the amount of recovered funds in light of this.

The appellate court established numerous violations by the manager, which constitute grounds for loss of trust in a person directly handling material assets.

Article 5 of the Law "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law" allows dismissal during illness in the period of martial law, but the dismissal date must necessarily be the first working day after the end of incapacity.

Considering the requirements of Article 40 of the Labor Code of Ukraine and Article 5 of the Law "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law," the employer had to dismiss the plaintiff on the first working day following the end of temporary incapacity, i.e., 08.08.2022.

The appellate court established these violations but mistakenly believed that changing the plaintiff’s dismissal date would violate Articles 12 and 13 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine since the plaintiff did not make such a claim.

The court is obliged to independently change the dismissal date to the correct one, even if the plaintiff did not make such a separate claim, guided by the principle of the rule of law.

Since the dismissal date was set as 08.08.2022, but the full settlement was made only on 28.09.2022, the employer delayed the settlement, which entails liability under Article 117 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

More details and the text of the Supreme Court ruling dated March 18, 2026, in case No. 522/8027/22 (proceeding No. 61-6038sv25) can be found at this link.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

07:30, 4 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]