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Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the public procurement law to harmonize with EU standards

11:19, 24 June 2026
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The law brings Ukraine's public procurement system closer to European standards, implements EU directives, and introduces new tools for business participation in government tenders.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the public procurement law to harmonize with EU standards
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Public Procurement," which provides for a comprehensive update of the public procurement system taking into account European standards and the requirements of integration into the European Union No. 4888-IX (bill No.11520).

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The law harmonizes the public procurement system with EU directives and introduces new tools. The document simplifies attracting international investments and will support domestic enterprises, including those established by war veterans.

As reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», on May 27 the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law "On Public Procurement" to harmonize with EU standards.

What will Ukrainian business gain?

Law No. 11520 significantly expands opportunities for Ukrainian companies, especially SMEs, to participate in procurements and removes outdated bureaucracy.

Revision of the mechanism for dividing the subject of procurement into lots

The law clearly regulates the mechanism for dividing large procurements into lots. This will prevent large players from taking all orders and will open doors for small regional companies to participate in large-scale tenders.

Ability to propose own solutions (alternative tender proposals)

For the first time, businesses will be able to submit their own solution options (if provided by the customer). That is, if you have a technologically better or more advantageous alternative, you will be able to offer it in the tender.

Flexible tools for long-term cooperation

 Updated rules for using framework agreements and dynamic purchasing systems will allow companies to plan their work in advance, supplying standardized goods without constantly collecting document packages from scratch.

Regulation of subcontracting

Relations with subcontractors and co-executors are now clearly regulated at the legal level. This makes working on large projects safe and legally protected for every participant in the chain.

Why is this important for European integration and international cooperation?

Approach to EU standards

The law aims to implement Directive 2014/24/EU. Public procurement is part of the first, basic cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Donor trust and partnership development

For partners, the adoption of the law is an indicator that Ukraine's reconstruction is taking place according to the highest global standards of transparency. This will open the way for large-scale foreign investment attraction and financing of recovery projects, where Ukrainian business will play a key role.

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