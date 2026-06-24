  1. In Ukraine

How Military Personnel Can Submit a Report in Army+ for Return After AWOL: Video Instruction

22:36, 24 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 subdivisions.
How Military Personnel Can Submit a Report in Army+ for Return After AWOL: Video Instruction
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Military personnel whose AWOL was recorded up to and including June 12 can submit a report for return to service through the application. As noted by the Ministry of Defense, this can be done until September 20.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 subdivisions, return to duty through a clear procedure without reserve battalions. Military personnel can also receive support from the contact center throughout the process and restore their provisions.

Video instruction:

The video step-by-step shows:

  • how to submit a report in Army+
  • what data needs to be provided
  • which documents may be required
  • what happens after the report is approved

Also, in Army+ a new status "On the way" has appeared for military personnel returning after AWOL.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Judicial Practice After the Abolition of the Commercial Code: How Commercial Law Changes in 2026

We analyze why it is impossible to recover a fine from the representative office of a foreign company and what time limit applies to the period for imposing penalty sanctions.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position as for Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Does the Prosecutor General Competition Comply with the Constitution: The Proposed Model Has No Analogues in Most EU Countries

Analysis of European practice proves that regardless of the chosen model for appointing the Prosecutor General, the determining factor of its effectiveness is the presence of reliable procedural guarantees protecting against political influence.

EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

The procedure for military personnel to be discharged due to caring for relatives has been simplified: what the Ministry of Defense order changed

The mechanism provides for verification periods of up to 24 days, the composition of commissions in territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as two ways to submit an application — through the military unit or directly to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]