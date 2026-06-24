How Military Personnel Can Submit a Report in Army+ for Return After AWOL: Video Instruction
Military personnel whose AWOL was recorded up to and including June 12 can submit a report for return to service through the application. As noted by the Ministry of Defense, this can be done until September 20.
The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 subdivisions, return to duty through a clear procedure without reserve battalions. Military personnel can also receive support from the contact center throughout the process and restore their provisions.
Video instruction:
The video step-by-step shows:
- how to submit a report in Army+
- what data needs to be provided
- which documents may be required
- what happens after the report is approved
Also, in Army+ a new status "On the way" has appeared for military personnel returning after AWOL.
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