How Military Personnel Can Submit a Report in Army+ for Return After AWOL: Video Instruction

The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 subdivisions.

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Military personnel whose AWOL was recorded up to and including June 12 can submit a report for return to service through the application. As noted by the Ministry of Defense, this can be done until September 20.

The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 subdivisions, return to duty through a clear procedure without reserve battalions. Military personnel can also receive support from the contact center throughout the process and restore their provisions.

Video instruction:

The video step-by-step shows:

how to submit a report in Army+

what data needs to be provided

which documents may be required

what happens after the report is approved

Also, in Army+ a new status "On the way" has appeared for military personnel returning after AWOL.

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